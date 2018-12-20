Brooklyn’s ‘best’ breweries hopped up for Industry City festival

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Industry City will host lots of special brews and local food for the Dime Best of Brooklyn Food & Beer Festival.

The annual event, held Jan. 26, will feature several breweries and eateries from in and around Brooklyn, according to organizers. Participants include Brooklyn Brewery in Williamsburg and Sixpoint Brewery in Red Hook, as well as Dinosaur Bar-B-Que and Oaxaca Taqueria.

"People are interested in beer and they want to know more. We really strive to educate our promo team and our event staff in the different types of hops we use, malts. Participating in these types of events is just another way to do that," said Jennifer Henry, a spokeswoman for the Coney Island Brewing Co., another participant.

"We pride ourselves on being the island of misfit toys. … We really like to showcase and celebrate the amusement of Coney Island. I think we look at ourselves as nonconformist — we like to go against the grain and use fun ingredients and really just kind of color outside the lines."

Merlin U Ward, the head brewer and co-founder of Wartega, another participating brewery, said he is looking forward to showcasing the brand’s unique beers (like Brolly, an IPA brewed with hibiscus).

"We live in Brooklyn, we’re located in Brooklyn, we have a little bit of Brooklyn pride," Ward said. "We use NY state ingredients. … We brew a portion of our product in Brooklyn, it’s that hyperlocal mentality."

In addition to the Brolly, Ward said Wartega is planning on bringing its Monarch brew, a cream ale made with New York State corn.

"We are one of the smaller guys. We operate on a two-barrel system," he added. "It really is a heartfelt product, and a very local product."

More than 45,000 people voted for the bars and restaurants through the Dime Best of Brooklyn program to gain representation at the festival, which will be held from noon to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 26 at 274 36th St. in Sunset Park. Tickets range from $19 to $75.