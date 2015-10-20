Cheers! This is the easiest cocktail recipe you’ll ever make, and enjoy!

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Boozy milkshakes are oh so seasonal.

At least, Bill’s Bar & Burger, which has locations in Meatpacking, Rockefeller Center and Fidi, wants you to think so.

For its new winter menu, Bill’s Bar & Burger has created the Klondike Stout Shake.

And yes, it’s exactly what it sounds like, with the perfect ratio of ice cream to beer, designed to dupe drinkers into thinking the blended beverage is so much more than an ice cream bar blended with stout.

To try your hand at boozy truffle-chocolateyness, try the official recipe from Bill’s Bar & Burger, the easiest cocktail recipe you’ll ever make.

Ingredients:

2 dark chocolate Klondike bars

2 ounces Stout

Instructions:

Place Klondike bars in blender with stout or beer. Blend until smooth.



Garnish with whipped cream and dark chocolate curls, if you want, or just grab a straw and start sipping.