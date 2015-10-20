Quantcast
Eat & Drink

Cheers! This is the easiest cocktail recipe you’ll ever make, and enjoy!

Boozy milkshakes are oh so seasonal. 

At least, Bill’s Bar & Burger, which has locations in Meatpacking, Rockefeller Center and Fidi, wants you to think so.

For its new winter menu, Bill’s Bar & Burger has created the Klondike Stout Shake.

And yes, it’s exactly what it sounds like, with the perfect ratio of ice cream to beer, designed to dupe drinkers into thinking the blended beverage is so much more than an ice cream bar blended with stout. 

To try your hand at boozy truffle-chocolateyness, try the official recipe from Bill’s Bar & Burger, the easiest cocktail recipe you’ll ever make.

 

Ingredients:

2 dark chocolate Klondike bars

2 ounces Stout

 

Instructions:

Place Klondike bars in blender with stout or beer. Blend until smooth.
 

Garnish with whipped cream and dark chocolate curls, if you want, or just grab a straw and start sipping. 

