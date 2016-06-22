Breyers free ice cream in NYC

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

We all scream for (free) ice cream.

Breyers Ice Cream is celebrating 150 years in business by giving out free ice cream Wednesday in Madison Square Park. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., stop by the park, check out a “life-size Breyers carton” and cool down with some of the good stuff.

“Girls” actress Allison Williams, Grammy Award winning singer Kelly Rowland and “Jane the Virgin” actor Jaime Camil will be on hand at 12:30 p.m., according to a press release.

Celebrities AND free ice cream? See you there.