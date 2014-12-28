Celebrate New Year’s Eve in NYC with champagne-infused treats

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Champagne is a prerequisite for any proper New Year’s Eve party. In addition to sipping the sparkling stuff, celebrate with these bubbly-infused desserts.

Champagne mousse cake

This Christmas cocktail-inspired cake from Crave.it features a pistachio sponge base with notes of almond and a chestnut flavor from Moët & Chandon mixed with cognac-infused marron glacés. Order at least 24 hours in advance. $42/6-inch, $60/10-inch; 545 Sixth Ave., 212-255- 4048, craveitnyc.com

Champagne Celebration Box

These gold macarons from Dana’s Bakery are filled with a Champagne buttercream and hand-dusted with a Champagne reduction. Bonus: they’re gluten free and kosher, for those who abide. $33/dozen; Gansevoort Market, 52 Gansevoort St., 800-477-1816, danasbakery.com

Champagne-poached pear galette

This sweet dessert at La Compagnie des Vins Surnaturels features crunchy caramelized walnuts, cinnamon-vanilla gelato and organic Hepworth Farm pears that have been cooked in Duval-Leroy Champagne on top of the puff pastry. $9; 249 Centre St., 212-343-3660

Effervescence gift box

This limited-edition bonbon box from La Maison du Chocolat features two Champagne varieties to enjoy: a milk chocolate ganache infused with Rosé Champagne for a sweet, fruity flavor, and a full-bodied dark chocolate ganache infused with Brut Champagne. $60; multiple locations, lamaisonduchocolat.us

Strawberry and champagne-infused panna cotta

This fruity holiday special by Boulton & Watt chef David Rotter features a Prosecco-infused panna cotta with a sweet strawberry compote and dehydrated strawberries. $8; 5 Avenue A, 646-490-6004, boultonandwattnyc.com