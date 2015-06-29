Chicken-shaped strawberry in Scotland makes Internet squawk

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

What came first: the chicken or the strawberry?

In this case, they’re one in the same.

A Scottish strawberry shaped like a chicken has become an instant Internet celebrity.

The fruit, photographed and shared by Scotland’s Grove Farm, where the strawberry was presumably grown, has made its rounds in the British tabloids and is now circulating around social media.

“Going to have to eat this chicken as it hasn’t laid a single bloody egg yet,” the Farm wrote on Facebook.

The photograph of the chicken-shaped strawberry has over 2000 shares and counting.

According to Visit Scotland, the country’s official tourism board, “Scotland’s berry industry grows thousands of tonnes of delicious juicy delights every year.” Who knew!

Keep your eyes out for more poultry-esque juicy delights this summer.