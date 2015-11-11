Daniel Boulud’s Swiss Chard Gratin

Serves 6
INGREDIENTS
6 lbs. Swiss chard, washed, leaves and stems separated
2 cloves garlic, peeled and chopped
2 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons flour
1 cup milk
1/2 tsp nutmeg
Salt and pepper to taste
1/4 cup shredded Gruyère cheese
1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese
METHOD
Preheat oven to 350 F.
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil and place a bowl of ice water on the side.
Boil the chard leaves until tender, remove and chill in the ice water.
Strain well; chop roughly. Cut the stems into thin slices. In a small saucepan over medium-low heat, add 1 tablespoon of butter, garlic, and stems, cooking until tender; remove and set aside.
Add the flour and the remaining butter to the pan and reduce heat to low. Cook, stirring for 3 minutes, being careful not to brown the butter.
Using a whisk, gradually stir in the milk and nutmeg. Cook, whisking, for 3 minutes.
With a wooden spoon, add the chopped leaves, reserved garlic, and stems; season to taste.
Transfer to a small casserole dish (or individual casseroles if you have them).
Sprinkle evenly with the cheeses and bake 6-8 minutes, or until golden brown.