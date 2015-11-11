Daniel Boulud’s Swiss Chard Gratin

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

SWISS CHARD GRATIN

Serves 6

INGREDIENTS

6 lbs. Swiss chard, washed, leaves and stems separated

2 cloves garlic, peeled and chopped

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons flour

1 cup milk

1/2 tsp nutmeg

Salt and pepper to taste

1/4 cup shredded Gruyère cheese

1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese

METHOD

Preheat oven to 350 F.

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil and place a bowl of ice water on the side.

Boil the chard leaves until tender, remove and chill in the ice water.

Strain well; chop roughly. Cut the stems into thin slices. In a small saucepan over medium-low heat, add 1 tablespoon of butter, garlic, and stems, cooking until tender; remove and set aside.

Add the flour and the remaining butter to the pan and reduce heat to low. Cook, stirring for 3 minutes, being careful not to brown the butter.

Using a whisk, gradually stir in the milk and nutmeg. Cook, whisking, for 3 minutes.

With a wooden spoon, add the chopped leaves, reserved garlic, and stems; season to taste.

Transfer to a small casserole dish (or individual casseroles if you have them).

Sprinkle evenly with the cheeses and bake 6-8 minutes, or until golden brown.