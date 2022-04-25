Second Dippin’ Dots/Doc Popcorn store opens for business in Downtown Brooklyn

A longtime favorite sweet treat is expanding its presence in New York with a new shop in Downtown Brooklyn.

Local entrepreneur Neil Hershman officially opened a second co-branded Dippin’ Dots/Doc Popcorn shop at 415 Fulton Street. Hershman first opened the flagship co-branded store in Manhattan in the Flatiron District in 2021, bringing both brands the streets of New York for the first time, and plans are in place to create a third location in Times Square, at 234 W. 42nd Street with construction expected to begin this spring.

“As New York City returns to its old, bustling self, I’m excited to be expanding our presence of Dippin’ Dots and Doc Popcorn. The flagship Flatiron location brought in thousands of customers for their nostalgia of Dippin’ Dots, but has since earned their loyalty by offering a delicious variety of alternative snacks, including eight rotating Doc Popcorn flavors, the Original Slush Puppie, and more flavors of Dippin’ Dots than anyone knew existed!” said Hershman, who is also behind five 16 Handles Frozen Yogurt franchises throughout New York City. “We set a really high bar with that opening, but I think we can beat it with this new location in Downtown Brooklyn. You can find us on the highly-trafficked Fulton Mall with schools, offices, residential towers, and subways all just a few steps away.”

The new store in Brooklyn will give New Yorkers the opportunity to satisfy their sweet and savory snack cravings all in one place. This new location will include 10+ favorite ice cream flavors like Rainbow Ice, Cookies and Cream and Banana Split, in addition to several popcorn flavors, including Better Butter and Caramel Bliss.

Plans are in place to host a grand opening event for the store on Friday, May 13, where the first 500 customers will receive free bags of Doc Popcorn’s Better Butter popcorn. Details for the official grand opening can be found by following @DippinDotsNYC on Instagram.