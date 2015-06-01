Dept. of Health’s buzzkill opinion on dogs in outdoor eateries

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

While Albany may pass legislation that will allow dogs in outdoor cafes, the city is telling legislators to oppose it.

“The Health Department loves all dogs, but just not at restaurants where they can create a risk to the health and safety of diners, restaurant workers and other dogs, a department spokesman Christopher Miller told the Daily News.

The bill would change state health law to give food establishments and restaurants the option of allowing dogs into outdoor dining areas.

The legislation has already passed the State Senate. Will the Assembly follow suit? Assembly Health Committee Chairman Richard Gottfried (D-Manhattan), who supports the measure, told the Daily News he expects his committee to approve the legislation Tuesday. A full Assembly vote could happen sometime before the session ends on June 17.