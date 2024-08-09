Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A new bar menu just launched at Stretch Pizza, a Flatiron District pizzeria that stretches far beyond standard pizzas.

Serving up classic, New York-style pies for over a year now, Chef Wylie Dufresne thought that his restaurant’s happy hour deserved its own menu. On weekdays from 4-7 p.m., customers can enjoy a brand-new happy hour experience with Stretch’s new bar menu food options.

“We’ve got five different bar menu items that we think will pair really well with the various drink offerings that we have,” Dufrense shared.

The new menu includes several twists on classic bar foods including Pesto Mozzarella Sticks, Stretch Doritos and a Pickle Plate. Chef Dufresne also included dishes inspired by his culinary career in which he received a James Beard Award for Best Chef: New York. The Duck Sandwich featured on the new bar menu includes corned duck prepared the same way it was prepared at Dufresne’s Michellin-star restaurant, wd~50.

Regularly available, fan-favorite pies at Stretch Pizza include the Classic NY, Old Town and Pepperoni Square. Customers also enjoy the Pull-Apart Meatball Sliders, Cacio E Pepe Parisian Gnocchi and Caesar Salad.

“We want to be a place that our neighbors feel like they can come throughout the day for lunch, for brunch, for happy hour and for dinner,” expressed Dufresne.

For more information on Stretch Pizza and their brand-new bar menu, visit their website.