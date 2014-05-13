Haagen-Dazs free cone day: NYC locations, new flavors

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

As temperatures rise, we’ve got ice cream on the brain, and there’s no place more decadent to indulge in a scoop than Haagen-Dazs.

Tuesday, May 13 is free cone day from 4 to 8 p.m., and customers who stop by can enjoy a complimentary scoop of the ice cream, sorbet or gelato of their choice.

Two new Haagen-Dazs gelato flavors will be available– caramelized banana chip and tiramisu. See participating locations in the boroughs, below.

BROOKLYN

Häagen-Dazs Shop at

Montague Street

120 Montague St.

(718) 797-3700

Häagen-Dazs Shop at

Park Slope

109 Seventh Ave.

(718) 398-8004

Häagen-Dazs Shop at

Kings Plaza

5172 Kings Plaza

(718) 377-4446

BRONX

Häagen-Dazs Shop at Bronx- Grand Concourse

573 Grand Concourse

(646) 463-7997

Häagen-Dazs Shop at Bay Plaza Community Center

2120 Bartow

(718) 379-4649

MANHATTAN

Häagen-Dazs Shop at

Chinatown

53 1/2 Mott St.

(212) 571-1970

Häagen-Dazs Shop at Penn Station

2 Penn Plaza

(212) 630-0321

Häagen-Dazs Shop at Penn Station

One Penn Plaza

(212) 630-0321

Häagen-Dazs Shop at Amsterdam

263 Amsterdam Ave.

(212) 787-7165

Häagen-Dazs Shop at First Avenue

1188 First Ave.

(212) 288-5200

Häagen-Dazs Shop at Broadway

2905 Broadway

(212) 662-5265

Häagen-Dazs Shop at 8th Street

55C E 8th St.

(212) 777-2477

QUEENS

Häagen-Dazs Shop at Forest Hills

7040 Austin St.

(718) 544-1243

Häagen-Dazs Shop at Queens Center

90-15 Queens Blvd.

(718) 760-7220

Häagen-Dazs Shop at New World Mall

136-20 Roosevelt Ave.

(718) 886-6620