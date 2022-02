Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A sampling of Insomnia Cookies. Photo Credit: Jim Staubitser

Insomnia Cookies, dreamed up in a dorm room at the University of Pennsylvania in 2003, is taking NYC by storm. To celebrate the opening of the 8th location in Manhattan, they are giving away free cookies.

Download the coupon on their Facebook page and head to the new location at 76 Pearl St. Aug. 13 -17 and get one free traditional cookies.

Going to the storefront is a little different from calling and getting cookies delivered warm, which is Insomnia’s claim to fame, but FREE cookies, you guys.