Katz’s Delicatessen to start shipping pastrami, corned beef worldwide

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Katz’s Delicatessen’s famous pastrami will soon be available in countries around the world, according to reports.

The deli’s loaded pastrami and corned beef sandwiches, along with other menu items, are currently available to ship within the United States, but only salami can be shipped to another country.

The restaurant began shipping salamis oversees during World War II, encouraging people to “Send a Salami to Your Boy in the Army.”

Katz’s will open a new shipping facility in Hackensack, New Jersey, next month, allowing it to expand its global delivery service to include perishable items like pastrami and corned beef, The Associated Press reported.

Katz’s Delicatessen did not immediately return a request for comment.