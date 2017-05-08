Kitchen 21 in Coney Island combines five eateries

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Why go to one restaurant when you can go to five?

Kitchen 21 is looking to take Coney Island’s boardwalk dining options by storm, with a massive “dining experience” consisting of five separate but connected eateries, according to a news release.

The space, maybe not-so-coincidentally opening on May 21, at 3052 W. 21st St., will include the Coney Island Café, Test Kitchen, Community Clam Bar, Parachute Bar and Boardwalk & Vine. It’s located next to the Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk, which will serve as inspiration for the genre of music played at the space, highlighting headliners and more with its choice of tunes, the release said.

Besides sharing an address, the Kitchen 21 dining spaces will, in addition to their own menus, feature a shared one offering plates from each so that select items will be available to guests no matter where they choose to sit.

Chef Joseph Raiola, who has previously worked at Morton’s Steakhouse, Tavern on the Green and The Plaza, clearly took cues from the seaside Brooklyn neighborhood for Kitchen 21’s menu. Beach-inspired eats will be offered, including the “Raw Bar-in-a-Box,” a seafood sampler of lobster, shrimp cocktail and oysters; and a surf-and-turf burger topped with grilled shrimp and bacon.

Kitchen 21 is a collaboration between two hospitality groups – Legends, known for food served at Yankee Stadium and One World Observatory, and Craveable, which is behind David Burke Kitchen in Manhattan.

The Kitchen 21 space is from Legends Hospitality Group, the company behind food served at Yankee Stadium and One World Observatory.

“Bringing new, exciting dining to entertainment at the international landmark of Coney Island is a great responsibility that we are honored to have,” Legends vice president CT Nice said in a statement. “After months of ideating, we can’t wait to bring each Kitchen 21 concept to life and enhance the overall experience at Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island.”