Loosie Rouge New Year’s Eve pajama party is a new way to celebrate

When the clock strikes midnight and 2016 officially arrives, don’t even think about going home.

Instead, head to the hip Williamsburg bar Loosie Rouge (91 S. 6th St.) for a pajama party. Yes, wear your best jammies and don’t stop ’til the sun comes up. Actually, the bar closes at 4 a.m., but you can continue your revelry elsewhere.

A $100 bill gets you access to the open bar and the tunes the D.J. will be spinning. You’ll still get in even if you don’t wear pajamas. But you should!

We’re wondering who will end up drinking all night, and who will end up sleeping? If you’re in your pajamas anyway, it might not be too hard. Maybe?

Reservations recommended. Email goodtimes@loosierouge.com.