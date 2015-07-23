Momofuku is planning to move into Chelsea soon

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

If all goes well, 8th Avenue will be getting a cereal milk and noodle makeover.

DNAinfo reports that David Chang’s business partner, Andrew Salmon applied for a liquor license for a new Momofuku restaurant at 232 Eighth Ave., current home M-Thai, which describes itself as “more than just your average Thai restaurant.” Soon it may not be much.

Eater also reports that a rep for Momofuku restaurant group says a new location of Momofuku Milk Bar will be opening in the Chelsea neighborhood.

With the closing of SoHo’s Milk Bar last month, Manhattan is already overdue for a new location.

The New York City’s current Momofuku restaurants include Noodle Bar, Ssäm Bar, Ko, Má Pêche, Booker & Dax, Fuku and several Milk Bar locations.

WIll the new Momofulu project serve old favorites or a totally new concept by Changa A ramlet, perhapsa