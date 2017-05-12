Mother’s Day means free drinks for moms at these NYC restaurants

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Mom deserves a mimosa this Mother’s Day. Get her a free drink at these NYC restaurants. Photo Credit: iStock

There are special brunches aplenty this Mother’s Day. Here’s a look at places that are treating mom to a drink on the house this Sunday:

Burke & Wills Australian Bistro: All moms who dine at brunch (11 a.m.-3 p.m.) will get a specialty cocktail dubbed Mother’s Little Helper (gin, lime, rhubarb bitters and agave). 226 W. 79th St., 646-823-9251, burkeandwillsny.com

Eastfield’s: All diners can get a free glass of Christian Etienne Champagne on Mother’s Day. 1479 York Ave., 646-964-4918, eastfieldsny.com

Irvington: Moms will receive a free mimosa during brunch (8 a.m.-3 p.m.). 201 Park Ave. S., 212-677-0425, irvingtonnyc.com

Jams: Brunch (10 a.m.-2:45 p.m.) at the 1 Hotel Central Park restaurant will include a free mimosa or bellini for all moms. 1414 Sixth Ave., 212-703-2007, jamsrestaurant.nyc

Marlow Bistro: Moms can sip on a free glass of Champagne during brunch and dinner at this new restaurant. 1018 Amsterdam Ave., 212-662-9020, marlowbistro.com

Society Cafe: The restaurant’s $35 brunch and dinner prix fixe includes a free strawberry bellini. 52 W. 13th St., 212-300-4525, societycafenyc.com