New Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips location coming to Times Square

Famed chef Gordon Ramsay is bringing his Fish & Chips brand to New York City.

Located at 1500 Broadway, Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips will open later this year in the heart of Times Square. The fast-casual eatery will be the latest to join the bustling restaurant scene in the neighborhood, bringing a modern twist on traditional fish & chips.

“Fish & chips was a staple for me growing up in the U.K., and I can’t wait to bring it to New York City. I love the vibrance, the energy of Times Square and the convergence of locals and visitors from around the world. There’s just no place like it!” said Ramsay.

The fish & chips, naturally, are a stand-out item on the menu, made with sustainable true cod and coated with custard powder batter for the perfect golden crisp. In addition to fish & chips, the menu will feature several specialties, including fried shrimp, lobster, chicken, and the “Fishwich,” a crispy, golden cod wrapped in warm naan bread.

The meals come with signature sauces to accompany the dishes, including Gordon’s Tartar, Curry & Mango, Sriracha Aioli, Southwest Ranch, Dijon Mayonnaise, and Cocktail sauce. The menu also features a “Just Chips” section of “dirty” fries with a combination of toppings like jalapeño, chorizo, cotija cheese, red onion, chives, and parsley or truffle, parmesan cheese, chives, and parsley. You can also enjoy a Sticky Toffee Pudding or a Biscoff flavored milkshake.

The Times Square location will be decked out in strong colors and textures, with pops of red and blue throughout to give a playful but chich look. Globular pendant lights and Union Jack flag elements will hang from the ceiling, and the brand delivers a stylized experience distinguished by impactful design elements with this engaging space.

“We are eager to expand Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips to New York City and Times Square. The restaurant holds strong ties to Chef Ramsay’s childhood and initial love for cooking, and we can’t wait to share that with New York,” said Norman Abdallah, CEO of Gordon Ramsay North America.

Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips is currently hiring. Interested applicants should apply through the website at gordonramsayfishandchips.com.