Bubusan, a Japanese restaurant, brings sushi and ‘Magic Pizza’ to New York City, opening on March 23.

This Miami-based restaurant creates hand-crafted sushi and pizza to Time Out Market New York during this spring season.

This concept of ‘magic pizza’ originated from their location in Miami. Bubusan attempts to create new experiential dishes like Magic Tuna Pizza – a crispy, eight-inch pie topped with fresh tuna, sliced onions, and finished off with a drizzle of truffle oil as well, Onigiri – triangular stuffed rice balls and Hearty Fresh and Cool Sushi Boxes complete with Nigiri and rolls.

“We’re ecstatic to have Bubusan bring their creativity to Time Out Market New York,” Scott Ubert, General Manager for Time Out Market New York, said. “The Time Out Market team loves what they’ve done for Miami and believe their fresh approach to sushi will excite even the discerning New York foodies as our team continues to raise the bar for what guests expect to experience here at the Market in New York.”

Bubusan will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

For more information on Time Out Market New York, visit www.timeoutmarket.com/newyork.