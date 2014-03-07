Next up from Dominique Ansel: chocolate-chip cookie milk shots

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

If there’s something people love more than donuts, it’s milk and cookies. The baker who famously paired a donut and a croissant, (yes, the brilliant Dominique Ansel) clearly knows this. How else can you explain Chocolate-Chip Cookie Milk Shots?

Ansel is bringing his latest creation (along with Cronuts, of course) to SXSW to test it out. We predict those hungry, drunk and fun-loving techies, film-addicts and music-lovers will be psyched to try it.

A representative tells us the cookie is a “special recipe that allows it to be properly shaped.” She added that it’s crispy on the edges and moist at the base! Yum… The cookie is filled with a cold shot of organic whole milk.

How would you eat a cookie and milk shot? I think i’d take small sips, then bites, then another sip and then more bites. But I have a feeling i’d want to guzzle the ice-cold milk straight away…

Who is going to SXSW? Bring one back for us?

UPDATE: Ansel tells Fast Company his new creation is coming to New York, most likely as an afternoon special. Get ready!