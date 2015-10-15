Organic Avenue closing all stores after today

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Thursday is your last day to purchase a $300 “Love Deep” green juice cleanse from Organic Avenue.

The cold-pressed juice and smoothie chain plans to close all of its stores after business on October 15.

Eater reported that Organic Avenue employees were informed of the closures on Wednesday night and has confirmed with local employees that doors will all shut after today.

There are 10 Organic Avenue stores in Manhattan.

Dumpster divers, get ready to flock outside the juice stores after the lights go out; we expect plenty of overpriced chia pudding and kale leaves to be tossed.

We have reached out to Organic Avenue HQ for comment.