Pok Pok in Red Hook opens Friday, October 24

Following the closing of the Lower East Side’s Pok Pok Phat Thai last month, Andy Ricker has moved the third outpost of his New York Pok Pok restaurants to Red Hook, joining Pok Pok Ny and Whiskey Soda Lounge on the Columbia Street Waterfront.

You can’t get Vietnamese fish sauce wings, but you can get many other delicious dishes, like Phat Thai Thamadaa: rice noodles cooked in rendered pork fat with many toppings. Like pad thai, but way, way better.

To his fan’s excitement, Ricker posted a photo to Instagram of the front of the new restaurant yesterday, announcing that the 127 Columbia St. location will open Friday. A liquor license has also been confirmed, though an official cocktail menu has not been announced.

Excitement for yet another destination to enjoy Riker’s famous noodles abounds, and we’re hoping that maybe a trifecta of Pok Pok venues in Red Hook will perhaps help reduce notoriously long wait times.