Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Eat & Drink

Pommes Frites destroyed in East Village fire

By
0
comments
Posted on

East Village favorite Pommes Frites appears to be a victim of the fire on Second Avenue.

A photo on Twitter shows the Belgian fry storefront engulfed in flames.

Fans on Twitter are voicing their utter sadness. #pommesfrites is trending.

“R.I.P. To the best french fries in NYC #PommesFrites ” – @ESDolan

RIP #pommesfrites 🙁 I can’t believe you’re really gone I’m SOBBING @Evaneverdeen

Hope all our friends at #PommesFrites are ok after the explosion. Best french fries in #NYC – @KnittingKnoobie

The workers at Pommes Frites would always give me 2 orders of frites when I only asked for one 🙁 – @kristineriveraa

There isn’t an NYU student who doesn’t love that place. #EastVillage #PommesFrites – @CitysMyKatwalk

Thank you for all the wonderful late night food @PommesFritesNY hope you can comeback strong – @danrohde

About the Author

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC