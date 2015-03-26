Pommes Frites destroyed in East Village fire

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

East Village favorite Pommes Frites appears to be a victim of the fire on Second Avenue.

A photo on Twitter shows the Belgian fry storefront engulfed in flames.

Fans on Twitter are voicing their utter sadness. #pommesfrites is trending.

“R.I.P. To the best french fries in NYC #PommesFrites ” – @ESDolan

RIP #pommesfrites 🙁 I can’t believe you’re really gone I’m SOBBING @Evaneverdeen

Hope all our friends at #PommesFrites are ok after the explosion. Best french fries in #NYC – @KnittingKnoobie

The workers at Pommes Frites would always give me 2 orders of frites when I only asked for one 🙁 – @kristineriveraa

There isn’t an NYU student who doesn’t love that place. #EastVillage #PommesFrites – @CitysMyKatwalk

Thank you for all the wonderful late night food @PommesFritesNY hope you can comeback strong – @danrohde