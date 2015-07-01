Pommes Frites is crowdfunding to rebuild in the West Village

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Pommes Frites is frying up something new.

After the deadly East Village explosion destroyed the iconic Belgian fries restaurant this past March, New Yorkers have been missing their beloved greasy potatoes.

Like everything and everyone else, Pommes Frites soon learned the restaurant was priced out of the East Village but was determined to re-open the eatery elsewhere.

This June, after looking at over 50 locations, Pommes Frites settled on a spot near Washington Square Park, at 128 MacDougal St. At 800-square feet, the restaurant will be almost twice as big as the former Second Avenue space, with a rent increase of almost double to go along with all that extra square footage of fries.

Rebuild Pommes Frites launched on IndieGoGo on Tuesday to encourage neighbors and fry fanatics to help with the costs, an estimated $367,500, to re-open a destroyed restaurant. The company is aiming for $64,000 in crowdfunding to help with permits, fees, equipment, rent and all those other crazy costs that go with serving thousands of piping-hot Belgian fries daily.

A $6 donation earns a coupon for a free order of fries plus a dipping sauce, so consider it an investment in your future.

Just 23 hours into the campaign, over 100 people had donated.

Pommes Frites hopes to reopen by Fall 2015.

Late night snackers are encouraged to donate.