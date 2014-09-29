Shacktoberfest: Shake Shack does Oktoberfest

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Shake Shack gets in on the Oktoberfest fun with their annual Shacktoberfest – back for the 9th year. The ShackBurger is great, but changing up your routine and going for a Brat Burger is better. Sometimes. Well, at this time of year anyway.

And so, from Oct. 5-12, celebrate the fall holiday with Shake Shack. Here’s how:

Brat Burger: burger topped with a flat-top grilled bacon cheddar-stuffed bratwurst, crispy ShackMeister Ale-marinated shallots and curry ketchup. $7.50

Currywurst: Bavarian brat topped with crispy ShackMeister Ale-marinated shallots and curry ketchup. $4.95

Bavarian Brat: Griddled bratwurst topped with German-style slaw. $4.95

Bacon Cheddar Brat: Griddled bacon cheddar-stuffed bratwurst. $4.95

German Chocolate Walnut Concrete: Chocolate frozen custard blended with coconut-walnut caramel and chocolate truffle cookie dough. Single: $4.30; double: $5.75

Apfelstrudel Shake: Vanilla frozen custard hand-spun with apples, caramel and spices $5.75

You can also get a Shake Shack Bier Stein for $10, filled with beer. ($7 to refill.)

The brats are made by Schaller & Weber, the NYC-based butcher that’s been making German sausages and meats since 1937. All special menu items will be available at all U.S. Shake Shack locations (excluding ballparks and airports.)