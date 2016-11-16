Shake Shack is coming to Staten Island

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Shake Shack is continuing its quest for five-borough burger domination with its first location on Staten Island.

The city’s most beloved burger chain expects to open its doors in the borough sometime in 2019, the company confirmed. The Staten Island Advance first reported the news Wednesday afternoon.

With locations in Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn already, a Staten Island location will leave the Bronx to be the forgotten borough — at least where Shake Shacks are concerned.

Staten Island’s first Shake Shack will be located in its mall — this is Staten Island, after all. It’s part of a massive expansion of the Staten Island Mall that will also include a location of Dave & Buster’s, the chaotic sports-bar-meets-arcade chain.

The Shake Shack may be years away (and the Dave & Buster’s may not be much of temptation for anyone over the age of 13), but there are plenty of great reasons to take a food-focused trip to Staten Island now — including its vibrant Sri Lankan food scene and a restaurant where the cooking is done by Italian grandmas.