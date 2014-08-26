Ice, ice baby: Get some shaved ice before summer’s over

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Step aside, ice cream, popsicles and frozen yogurt. If you’re looking for a cool dessert to wind down the summer with, consider one of these shaved ices. The internationally-inspired treats are stand-outs on menus across the city, thanks to their fresh taste and unique ingredients. Yuzu sake, agar agar and Cap’n Crunch, anyone?

Yopparai’s shaved ice

with flavored sakeIf you can grab one of the 30 seats in this restaurant, known for its Japanese cuisine and sake selection, a boozy shaved ice is in order. Sorry kids, this one is for adults only: the refreshing indulgence is doused with flavorful plum, tangerine or yuzu-flavored sake. $6; 151 Rivington St., 212-777-7253, yopparainyc.com

Rasa’s Ice Kacang

This Malaysian specialty, also known simply as ABC, is made from green and red agar agar jelly, a gelatinous substance obtained from algae, and sea coconut. Indian red beans and roasted peanuts accompany the floral flavoring, while rose syrup tops it off, making for an icy treat that’s both crunchy and sweet. $8; 25 W. Eighth St., 212-254-1888, rasanyc.com

Talde’s Halo Halo

Children’s cereal just got infinitely cooler. This shaved ice sundae, which is the Brooklyn restaurant’s take on the traditional Filipino dessert, is comprised of condensed milk, coconut, pineapple, lemongrass, tapioca and more, which is then sprinkled generously with Cap’n Crunch for an instant sugar rush. Heads up: it’s made for two or more people, so get ready to share. $12; 369 Seventh Ave., Park Slope, 347-916-0031, taldebrooklyn.com

Dos Caminos’ sorbet

Similar to snow cone consistency, Dos Caminos’ raspado is made two days in advance, using fresh ingredients that are then frozen and scraped before serving. Flavors change seasonally, and the Mexican treat is currently offered in coconut, cucumber and pomegranate. $8; multiple locations, doscaminos.com

Caffebene’s ice parfait

Starting with frozen yogurt or ice cream, this South Korean dessert is then topped with ingredients like sweetened condensed milk, fruits, azuki beans, rice cake, cereal, gummy candy and, of course, ice shavings, in a 15-oz. bowl perfect for sharing. There’s nearly a dozen flavors available, including Green Tea, Caramel Popcorn, New York Cheesecake, Red Bean, Coffee and Tropical Mango, so you can find one to match your sweet tooth. $10.95-$11.95; multiple locations, caffebeneusa.com