Sixpoint Brewery opens first taproom in New York City

Sixpoint Brewery has opened its first taproom in New York City.

The first location will be at City Point in Downtown Brooklyn, eager to bring the brand experience to life for drinkers across the city.

“Downtown Brooklyn has become a renowned destination for dining, shopping and culture,” President of Downtown Brooklyn Partnership, Regina Myer, said. “and as our vibrant community continues to grow, we are thrilled to welcome Sixpoint.”

This new location hopes to bring in new traffic that allows Sixpoint Brewery to connect with consumers for the brand.

“[This is] a perfect opportunity for us since Sixpoint is Brooklyn born, with its roots going back to Red Hook, in 2004,” John Coleman, CEO of Artisanal Brewing Ventures, Sixpoint’s parent company, said. “We’re committed to Brooklyn and to New York City.”

Sixpoint will be hosting Small Batch releases that showcase what the taproom calls its “Mad Science” approach to beer-making.

“We’re often inspired by an ingredient or a process we want to refine,” Jared Emerling, Brand Manager, said. “With the Small Batch stuff, we really let ourselves run with it.”

This future location will serve as the main taproom for what the company hopes is an expansion across the boroughs of New York City.

“2022 is a huge year for the brand, as we look to re-engage with drinkers in NYC and beyond at a deeper level. So stay tuned.” Emerling said.