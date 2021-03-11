RBG statue to be unveiled in Downtown Brooklyn | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A bronze statue of the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be unveiled on March 12 at City Point in Downtown Brooklyn. The statue, made by artists Gillie and Marc, celebrates Women’s History Month by recognizing the lasting legacy of RBG in her work towards gender equality.

“We had the honor and privilege to create Justice Ginsburg’s dignified likeness in everlasting bronze as a part of Statues for Equality,” Gillie and Marc said. “With the two steps on its large base representing the Supreme Court and the climb she made to get there, the work is designed to provide the public with an opportunity to stand at her side, and gain inspiration from her journey fighting for equal rights.”

The unveiling event will feature remarks by New York State Attorney General Letitia James and Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams. Adams will officially proclaim March 15 of this year as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Day in Brooklyn, as it will be her posthumous 88th birthday.

“No one can dispute the towering achievements of this judicial giant and the value of adding her likeness to the landscape of our city,” Adams said in City Point’s press release. “There is nothing more fitting than to have the sculpture and, one of the most important buildings in our borough, the Brooklyn Municipal Building, named after this beloved trailblazer. We are pleased to champion these tributes to her commitment to justice, Brooklyn birthright, and enduring legacy.”

In 2019, Gillie and Marc created and installed ten statues of notable women throughout New York City. Justice Ginsburg’s statue will be the eleventh in the series. The project increased the representation of women in the City’s public sculpture from 3% to 10%. The statue, created prior to Ginsburg’s passing with her endorsement, will commemorate her leadership in the fight for gender equality and human rights.

City Point is taking reservations online to preview the statue, open to the public from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The reservations entitle up to six guests for 20 minutes. Reservations can be made here.