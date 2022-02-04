Spread Love It’s the BKLYN Way pop-in event coming to Downtown Brooklyn this weekend

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Natural Partners in Crime presents the Spread Love It’s the BKLYN Way Pop In on Feb. 5 and 6 at City Point in Downtown Brooklyn. In celebration of Black History Month, a market of Black and women-owned businesses and vendors will be selling their quality products during a two-day event in collaboration with City Point Brooklyn.

POP IN as you walk by the tables featuring well-made products from these local businesses not limited to the season of love, self-care and Black excellence during Black History Month.

Vendors include Island Love Cakes, All Things Kaps, Kami Cosmetics, Bring Heritage Home, Diamonds By Adila, Rise Scents, Eden BodyWorks, Blush Velvet Boutique and many more.

The nature of the products to look out for is not limited to desserts, apparel, jewelry, skin-care and beauty cosmetics. There is no better way to show support for small Black and women-owned businesses than to attend and purchase a product for yourself or as a gift for another. Many products also make perfect gifts for your valentine on Valentine’s Day.

The organizer of the event, Natural Partners in Crime, is a premier marketing firm specializing in beauty and lifestyle brands. They have produced over 65 successful events since 2013 – ranging from intimate affairs to major events with over 2000 in attendance. NPIC organized the Spread Love It’s The BKLYN Way POP IN to encourage others to support amazing brands and businesses.

The POP-IN event is on Sat, Feb. 5, and Sun, Feb. 6 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. It is a free general admission event. However, masks are required for entry. Additionally, there will be limited $15 VIP tickets available for purchase prior to the event, which includes an event tote bag filled with amazing swag.