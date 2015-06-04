Slice of the Week: Lucali’s Brooklyn pie

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

If you’ve lived in New York for more than five minutes, you probably know that in order to enjoy some spectacularly delicious eats, you’ll need to wait in line for at least two hours to even order said delicious item.

That is, unless you’re a celebrity.

It would be easy for one to walk down Henry St., past acclaimed Carroll Gardens pizzeria, Lucali, and not notice Blue Ivy and her parents enjoying a pizza. The dim-lit, fairly quiet, cash-only eatery slings some of the best pies in the city, making a stop at Lucali pretty necessary, A-lister or not.

But, of course, pizza-loving civilians must put their names down on the host’s list, wait a good 60-180 minutes before scoring a seat at one of New York’s best pizza spots.

A small bench in front of the restaurant doesn’t offer much waiting space; walk down Smith St. as you dream of pizza and stop for a drink at a plethora of bars nearby.

Back at Lucali, you’ll find one pie on the menu– and a calzone, but ignore that.

The $24 pizza features dough hand-rolled by wine bottles, topped with tangy Italian tomato sauce, mozzarella and fresh basil leaves. You can add toppings like Portabello mushrooms, pepperoni or onions for $3, but simplicity is key here.

Extra sauce is provided tableside to make the crisp crusts extra enjoyable and Lucali is BYOB, so yes, bring your best pizza wine.

Alternatively, you can skip the line, order takeout and drink all you want at home — but unless you can spot Beyonce from your couch, you may want to stake it out at Lucali.



Lucali, 575 Henry St., 718-858-4086, lucali.com