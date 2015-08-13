Smorgasburg Prospect Park is coming to turn Brooklyn into one big food fair

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Smorgasburg is moving deeper into Brooklyn.

The ever-popular food market, which launched as an expansion of Brooklyn Flea in Williamsburg in May 2011, has expanded to Long Island City, Crown Heights, South Street Seaport, Coney Island and DUMBO in the last few years.

Smorgasburg Prospect Park will take the place of DUMBO Smorgasburg, originally held at Brooklyn Bridge Park on Sundays.

The new Smorgasburg Prospect Park will be held at Breeze HIll and feature 100 vendors including Red Hook Lobster Pound, Milk Truck Grilled Cheese, Big Mozz (hand-stretched mozzarella) and Best Buds Burritos (carne asada burritos with French fries inside).

A press release also hints at ramen burgers being available at the new location, putting the ‘burg’ back in Smorgasburg.

“Providing the community with new ways to enjoy the Park, and more food options, is important to the Prospect Park Alliance,” said Sue Donoghue, president of the organization.

The new Smorgasburg will launch Sunday, August 30th and take place every Sunday through October 11, from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.