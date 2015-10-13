LATEST PAPER
Health calendar: Oct. 14-20

Take an introductory aikido class at Bond Street

Take an introductory aikido class at Bond Street Dojo. Photo Credit: Bond Street Dojo

OCT. 14

Lunchtime Exercise Classes: Walk and use park benches to work different muscle groups. 1-1:45 p.m., FREE. Morningside Park, 112th Street and Manhattan Avenue. Info: 419-962-6292

Shape Up NYC -- Cardio Fusion: Workout combining aerobics, strength moves and stretching. 7-8 p.m., FREE. Hudson Guild Fulton Center, 119 Ninth Ave. Info: 212-924-6710

Shape Up NYC -- Bolly X: Bollywood-inspired dance fitness program. 7:10-8 p.m., FREE. Hudson Guild Elliott Center, 441 W. 26th St. Info: 212-760-9800

Shape Up NYC -- Capoeira: Brazilian art form combining dance, martial arts and acrobatics. 8:15-9:45 p.m., FREE. Hudson Guild Elliott Center, 441 W. 26th St. Info: 212-760-9800

OCT. 15

Morning Fitness at Fort Tryon Park: Walking, stretching and strengthening exercises. 7:30-8:30 a.m., FREE. Heather Garden, Cabrini Boulevard and Fort Washington Avenue. Info: 212-795-1388

Yoga at Morris-Jumel Mansion: Vinyasa Flow-style, moderate class. 1-2 p.m., FREE ($5 suggested donation). 65 Jumel Terrace. Info: 212-923-8008

Open Run Night at Icahn Stadium: For beginners and avid runners alike. 6-8 p.m., FREE. Randall's Island Park. Info: 212-830-7722

OCT. 16

Outdoor Exercise Classes: Walk and use park benches to work different muscle groups. 7-7:45 a.m., FREE. Morningside Park, 112th Street and Manhattan Avenue. Info: 419-962-6292

Pink and White Night: Breast Cancer Awareness Festival, featuring information, speakers, craft activities, music and more. 5-8 p.m., FREE. Alfred E. Smith Recreation Center, 80 Catherine St. Info: 212-387-7687

OCT. 17

Morning Fitness at Fort Tryon Park: Walking, stretching and strengthening exercises. 8:30-9:30 a.m., FREE. Heather Garden, Cabrini Boulevard and Fort Washington Avenue. Info: 212-795-1388

Introductory Aikido Class: Learn the martial arts practice. Open to all levels. Noon, FREE. Bond Street Dojo, 214 W. 29th St. Info and RSVP: aikido@bondstreet.org or 212-477-0899

Fab Fit Mom To Be: Beauty, fitness and wellness panels and demos with Dr. Emily Kiberd and Dr. Emily Splichal. 1-4 p.m., FREE. Highlight Studios, 36 E. 30th St., Studio A. RSVP here 

Well+Good's Fitness Biathlon: Back-to-back classes at NYC fitness studios, followed by an after-party at the Dream Hotel. 1-6 p.m., $40. Buy tickets here

OCT. 18

Yoga at Morris-Jumel Mansion: Vinyasa class. 1-2 p.m., FREE ($5 suggested donation). 65 Jumel Terrace. Info: 212-923-8008

OCT. 19

Outdoor Exercise Classes: Walk and use park benches to work different muscle groups. 7-7:45 a.m., FREE. Morningside Park, 112th Street and Manhattan Avenue. Info: 419-962-6292

Ironstrength and Zumba: Outdoor group fitness class. 6-8 p.m., FREE. Lincoln Center Plaza, 10 Lincoln Center Plaza. RSVP here

Shape Up NYC -- Ninja Balance/Supple Strength: HIIT class. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. Hudson Guild, 441 W. 26th St. Info: 212-924-6710

Shape Up NYC -- Move & Groove Mondays: Cardio dance party. 7-8 p.m., FREE. Hudson Guild Fulton Center, 119 Ninth Ave. Info: 212-924-6710

Shape Up NYC -- Korean Dance: Increase range of motion and flexibility. 7:40-8:40 p.m., FREE. Hudson Guild, 441 W. 26th St. Info: 212-924-6710

OCT. 20

Morning Fitness at Fort Tryon Park: Walking, stretching and strengthening exercises. 7:30-8:30 a.m., FREE. Heather Garden, Cabrini Boulevard and Fort Washington Avenue. Info: 212-795-1388

Tai Chi Class: For all levels and abilities. 9-10 a.m., FREE. Garibaldi Plaza in Washington Square Park. Info: Sarah.neilson@parks.nyc.gov

