Get fit for free: Outdoor yoga, dance, pilates and more this week

Free yoga class at Bryant Park.

By AMNY
July 1
 
Yoga Class: Led by Sacred Sounds Yoga. For all levels. 8:30-9:30 a.m., FREE. Garibaldi Plaza in Washington Square Park. Info: Sarah.neilson@parks.nyc.gov

Shape Up NYC -- Glutes in Gear: Build endurance through cardio, then work your abs and glutes. 6-7 p.m., FREE. Prospect Park Audubon Center, Lincoln Road/Ocean Avenue entrance. Info: 718-287-3400

Summer on the Hudson -- Evening Salute to the Sun: Outdoor hatha yoga class. Bring your own mat. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. The Plaza at 66th Street, Riverside Park South. Info: 311
YogaWorks: With Nicole Mitsch. As part of Lole's Healthy on the Hudson Meet-Up. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. Hudson River Park's Pier 46, West Side Highway at Charles Street. Info and RSVP: Facebook.com/LoleNewYork/events

Salsa Class: No partner necessary, beginners welcome. 6:30 p.m., FREE. EC Squared Studio, 80-20 Roosevelt Ave., Suite 207, Jackson Heights. Info and RSVP: ECSquaredstudio.com

Sunset Yoga: Arrive early and bring a yoga mat or towel. 6:45-8 p.m., FREE. Abby's Lawn in Fort Tryon Park. Info: 212-795-1388

Zumba: With Mark Morris Dance Group. 7-8 p.m., FREE. Target Brooklyn Community Garden, 933 Bedford Ave., Bedford-Stuyvesant. Info: 212-333-2552

Double Dutch: Learn how to double dutch with Double Dutch Empire. 7 p.m., FREE. Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 2 picnic tables. Info: Brooklynbridgepark.org

Sunset Pilates: With Body in Balance. 7 p.m., FREE. Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 5 Promenade. Info: Brooklynbridgepark.org

July 2

Morning Fitness at Fort Tryon Park: Walking, stretching and strengthening exercises. 7:30-8:30 a.m., FREE. Heather Garden, Cabrini Boulevard and Fort Washington Avenue. Info: 212-795-1388

Bryant Park Tai Chi: Led by CK Chu Tai Chi. 7:30-8:30 a.m., FREE. Fountain Terrace, Sixth Avenue and 41st Street. Info: 212-768-4242

Summer in the Square -- Cardio & Strength: Presented by Brick New York. 9-9:45 a.m., FREE. Union Square Park's North Plaza. Info: Summerinthesquare.com

Yoga at Morris-Jumel Mansion: Vinyasa Flow-style, moderate class. 1-2 p.m., FREE ($5 suggested donation). 65 Jumel Terrace. Info: 212-923-8008

Bryant Park Yoga: Presented by Athleta. Mats provided. 6-7 p.m., FREE. Bryant Park lawn. RSVP: Yoga.bryantpark.org

Fresh Air Yoga: With Bend & Bloom and Lululemon Brooklyn. Bring your own mat. 7-8 p.m., FREE. Prospect Park, enter through Grand Army Plaza and head to the North End of the Long Meadow. Info: Bendandbloom.com

Zumba Under the Stars: With Lisa G. 7:30-8:45 p.m., FREE. Seaside Playground, Rockaway Beach Boulevard between Beach 110 and Beach 109 streets, Rockaway. Info: 718-318-4000

July 3

Wounded Warrior Project Special Yoga Class: Led by Wounded Warrior Dan Nevins. Inspirational talk followed by 90-minute yoga class. 10 a.m.-noon, $25 (minimum donation). Lyons Den Yoga, 279 Church St., 3rd Fl. Info and registration: 646-490-8888

Shape Up NYC -- Cardio Toning: Work your core through strength, balance and toning exercises while keeping your heart rate up. Mat recommended. Noon-1 p.m., FREE. Prospect Park Audubon Center, Lincoln Road/Ocean Avenue entrance. Info: 718-287-3400

July 4

Yoga on the Beach: Beginner Hatha yoga class. Bring a mat, towel or blanket. 8-9 a.m., FREE. Beach 108th Street, Rockaway Beach and Boardwalk. Info: 718-318-4000

Morning Fitness at Fort Tryon Park: Walking, stretching and strengthening exercises. 8:30-9:30 a.m., FREE. Heather Garden, Cabrini Boulevard and Fort Washington Avenue. Info: 212-795-1388

Shape Up NYC -- Zumba: Aerobic, dance-based workout that sculpts and tones the body. 9-10 a.m., FREE. Poe Park Visitor Center, 2640 Grand Concourse, Bronx. Info: 718-365-5516

Yoga: Outdoor kripalu yoga class. Bring a mat or towel. 9:30-10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.-noon, FREE. Socrates Sculpture Park, 32-01 Vernon Blvd. Info: socratessculpturepark.org
Bryant Park Moves: Modern dance class led by dancers from the Limon Dance Company. 10-11 a.m., FREE. Bryant Park Lawn. Info: 212-768-4242

Shape Up NYC -- Cardio Sculpt: Build strength and endurance. 11 a.m.-noon, FREE. Prospect Park Audubon Center, Lincoln Road/Ocean Avenue entrance. Info: 718-287-3400

Free(dom) Class: Bring a first-time friend for free. 12:30 p.m., $24 drop-in. Lyons Den Yoga, 279 Church St., 3rd Fl. Info and registration: 646-490-8888

Shape Up NYC -- Kick, Box and Chill: Cardio kickboxing class combining cardiovascular and strength-building exercises. 2-3 p.m., FREE. Hudson Guild, 441 W. 26th St. Info: 212-924-6710

July 5

Summer on the Hudson -- Tai Chi: Learn and practice Tai Chi with Silvana Pizzuti. 8-9 a.m., FREE. Soldiers' and Sailors' Monument, Riverside Park, West 89th Street and Riverside Drive. Info: 311

Yoga: Outdoor kripalu yoga class. Bring a mat or towel. 10-11 a.m., FREE. Socrates Sculpture Park, 32-01 Vernon Blvd., Long Island City. Info: socratessculpturepark.org

Free(dom) Class: Bring a first-time friend for free. 10:30 a.m., $24 drop-in. Lyons Den Yoga, 279 Church St., 3rd Fl. Info and registration: 646-490-8888

Tai Chi: Outdoor class led by instructors from the Taoist Tai Chi Society of the USA. 11 a.m.-noon, FREE. Socrates Sculpture Park, 32-01 Vernon Blvd., Long Island City. Info: socratessculpturepark.org

Yoga at Morris-Jumel Mansion: Vinyasa Flow-style, moderate class. 1-2 p.m., FREE ($5 suggested donation). 65 Jumel Terrace. Info: 212-923-8008

Total Body Conditioning: With Dodge YMCA. 3:30 p.m., FREE. Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 2 Play Turf. Info: Brooklynbridgepark.org

Zumba: With Dodge YMCA. 4:30 p.m., FREE. Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 2 Play Turf. Info: Brooklynbridgepark.org

July 6

Abhaya Yoga: Yoga class that incorporates postures, breathing exercises, relaxation and meditation. 7:30 a.m., FREE. Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 6 Lawns. Info: Brooklynbridgepark.org

Barre Class: Presented by Barre3 combining yoga, Pilates and ballet. 7:30-8:30 a.m., FREE. Bryant Park Fountain Terrace. Info: Bryantpark.org

Broadway Dance: Workout set to show tunes designed to improve strength and flexibility. 10 a.m., FREE. Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 2. Info: Brooklynbridgepark.org

Marina's High-nrg Fitness Live: Musical theater-based workout. 6-7 p.m., FREE. The Delancy, 168 Delancey St. Info: Marinashighnrgfitness.com

Shape Up NYC -- High Intensity Interval Training: Build strength and improve balance. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. Hudson Guild, 441 W. 26th St. Info: 212-924-6710

July 7

Morning Fitness at Fort Tryon Park: Walking, stretching and strengthening exercises. 7:30-8:30 a.m., FREE. Heather Garden, Cabrini Boulevard and Fort Washington Avenue. Info: 212-795-1388

Bryant Park Tai Chi: Led by CK Chu Tai Chi. 7:30-8:30 a.m., FREE. Fountain Terrace, Sixth Avenue and 41st Street. Info: 212-768-4242

Bryant Park Yoga: Presented by Athleta. Mats provided. 10-11 a.m., FREE. Upper Terrace in Bryant Park. RSVP: Yoga.bryantpark.org

Group Meditation: With Ziva Meditation. 11 a.m., FREE. Upper Terrace in Bryant Park. RSVP: Yoga.bryantpark.org

Summer on the Hudson -- Pilates in the Park: Multi-level Pilates mat class led by Melissa Ricci of Base Fitness. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. The Plaza at 66th Street in Riverside Park South. Info: 311

305 Fitness: Dance cardio class. As part of Lole's Healthy on the Hudson Meet-Up. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. Pier 25 in Hudson River Park, West Side Highway at North Moore Street. Info and RSVP: Facebook.com/LoleNewYork/events

Pilates: With the Fitness Guru. 7 p.m., FREE. Empire Fulton Ferry in Brooklyn Bridge Park. Info: Brooklynbridgepark.org
 

