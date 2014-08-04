Nantucket: Beaches, seafood and sailing in less than an hour by plane from NYC

It’s never too late for a summer trip. And Nantucket, an island just off Hyannis in Cape Cod, is a relaxing, entertaining and picturesque getaway easily accessible from NYC. Flights from JFK to ACK leave every day and last less than an hour, making Nantucket an excellent overnight getaway.

TO EAT

Beach eats: Prepare for a day on the beach by picking up fresh sandwiches from island staple Something Natural (50 Cliff Rd., 508-228-0504). And don’t forget to grab Nantucket Nectars!

Lobsta: Enjoy a traditional New England seafood feast at The Lobster Trap (23 Washington St., 508-228- 4200). Kick off your dinner with some bites from the raw bar, followed by boiled, broiled or baked lobster served with all the traditional sides. For a more DIY approach, head to Sayle’s Seafood (99 Washington Street Extension, 508-228-4599), where you can buy pre-steamed lobster dinners with sides.

Dinner time: Make reservations for a night out at Lola 41 (15 S. Beach St., 508- 325-4001), which has an Asian- and European-inspired menu serving popular picks such as fries with foie gras gravy, an Asian-inspired tuna burger and broiled crab legs with miso uni butter. Corazon del Mar (21 S. Water St., 508-228-0815) also serves a fantastic Nantucket meal.

Brunch it up: In the morning, enjoy a walk around town as you wait for a table at Arno’s (41 Main St., 508-228-7001). Lobster Benedict made with organic eggs is a favorite here. For an equally long wait, but a more extensive menu, sit down to your morning meal at Fog Island (7 S. Water St., 508-228-1818), where breakfast sandwiches and make-your-own-omelettes are highlights.

TO DRINK

Savory cocktails: The Brant Point Grill (50 Easton St., 508-325-1320) in the White Elephant Hotel offers the infamous lobster Bloody Mary, available at brunch or really any time you crave a meaty cocktail. For a cocktail outdoors, stop by the tree bar at Queequeg’s (6 Oak St., 508-325-0992) or share a bottle of wine with harbor views at Cru (1 Straight Wharf, 508-228-9278)

Beer and more: Catch a ride to Cisco Brewery (5 Bartlett Farm Rd., 508-325-5929), where you can enjoy local microbrews like Whale’s Tale Pale Ale. On premises, you can also grab a bottle of blueberry vodka from the Triple Eight Distillery and take home wine from Nantucket Vineyard.

TO DO

Water sports: Jetties Beach is Nantucket’s best swimming beach. For snacks and frozen cocktails, head to The Jetties restaurant (4 Bathing Beach Rd., 508-228-2279). To go on the water, Nantucket Community Sail (4 Winter St., 508-228-6600) offers sailboat rentals by the hour, as well as lessons.

Pedal the island: Nantucket Bike Shop (various locations, 800-770-3088) rents bikes by the day. Take a guided bike tour, or head out on the Sconset Bike Trail, which leads through nature reserves to the Atlantic Ocean.

Shop for souvenirs: Nantucket Bookworks (25 Broad St., 508-228-400) carries an excellent stock of beach reads. Find beachy women’s wear, including plenty of Lily Pulitzer designs, at In the Pink (5 S. Water St., 508-228-0569). Pick up a bottle of local wine at Epernay (1 N. Beach St., 508-228-2755).

TO STAY

The historic White Elephant Hotel (50 Easton St., 508-228-2500) is a quick walk to both downtown and the beach. Check for booking specials or promotions. September and October offer the lowest rates.