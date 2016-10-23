Growing Up NYC: A new digital resource for parents

Growing Up NYC provides information on city services, programs and events — all in one place.

Parenting is hard work, but one new tool hopes to make it a little easier for New Yorkers.

Growing Up NYC, a digital hub developed by the NYC Children’s Cabinet, provides information on city services, programs and events — all in one place.

“By making information about New York City’s many programs and parenting resources available through a 21st-century digital tool, Growing Up NYC allows parents and caregivers to access the best that our city has to offer,” Richard Buery, deputy mayor for strategic policy initiatives and chair of the NYC Children’s Cabinet, said in a statement.

Through the site, parents and caregivers can find information on programs in areas such as child care, education, enrichment, family services, financial assistance, food, health and special needs.

They can also search for free events throughout the five boroughs based on age (geared toward newborns to pre-teen) or activity type, such as culture or education. Listings are primarily provided by the Department of Education, Department of Parks and Recreation and Department of Youth and Community Development, and range from after-school crafts clubs to photography scavenger hunts in parks to library storytimes.

“Growing Up NYC will make it easier for families to discover the extraordinary free programs and resources available in Brooklyn’s public libraries,” said Brooklyn Public Library President and CEO Linda E. Johnson in a statement. “That’s great news for children who will find their first favorite books at our story time sessions, students who will enroll in our after-school STEM programs and families whose lives will be enriched by their interactions with our dedicated, knowledgeable librarians.”

A mobile-first platform, Growing Up NYC is accessible via phone, tablet or computer at nyc.gov/GrowingUpNYC. A hardcopy resource guidebook will also be available in city libraries.