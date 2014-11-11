Health insurance plans with fitness perks

In the market for a health insurance plan? Here are two with fitness perks.

Open enrollment season is upon us. If you’re in the market for a health insurance plan, here are two that also come with fitness perks. (And just remember, the open enrollment period for 2015 starts Nov. 15 and ends Feb. 15, 2015.)

Freelancers Medical

The Freelancers Union, a national advocate for independent workers, has offered healthcare benefits to its 250,000 members since 2003. Starting in 2015, union-backed health insurance plans will be offered through Empire BlueCross BlueShield. In New York City, subscribers to these plans will also have access to Freelancers Medical, the union’s no-copay, concierge-style primary care practices in downtown Brooklyn and the Financial District. More are planned for upper Manhattan, Jersey City and beyond.

Coverage starts at: $392.82/month for individuals (Bronze 5600)

Fitness perks: Take free yoga and meditation classes, as well as get free drop-in acupuncture and massages, at Freelancers Medical.

Other benefits: At Freelancers Medical, patients can get free checkups, talk, text or Skype with doctors, monitor their wellness with the help of a health coach and take cooking classes.

More info: Freelancersunion.org/2015plans

Oscar Health Insurance

This new technology-based health insurance company, which launched last October in time for 2014 enrollment, is big on personalizing the healthcare experience. Through one of its plans, you can search for care in your area using a Google Map-style doctor finder, explore your medical history in chronological time on its online platform, compare prices of commodity services and get unlimited telemedicine visits.

Coverage starts at: $181/month for individuals (Standard Secure plan)

Fitness perks: $400 fitness reward (potentially get reimbursed for the cost of your gym upwards of $200 every six months)

Other benefits: Free 24-hour doctor calls, free physician visits and wellness checkups, no-cost generic prescriptions.

More info: Hioscar.com