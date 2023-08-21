City launches campaign to promote vaccines for students ahead of new school year

A pharmacist prepares a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccination for children under five at Walgreens pharmacy Monday, June 20, 2022, in Lexington, S.C. Today marked the first day COVID-19 vaccinations were made available to children under 5 in the United States.

The city’s Department of Health and Mental Hygiene launched a campaign Monday reminding parents to get routine vaccinations for their kids ahead of the coming school year.

“As a parent I love this time of year, as we prepare to send our children back to school,” said the city’s Health Commissioner, Dr. Ashwin Vasan. “Part of that preparation, along with new supplies, are annual health checks with your child’s pediatrician and ensuring they are up to date on immunizations. Parents, let’s do whatever we can to keep our kids in school instead of sick at home. Get your child vaccinated to protect them, your family and the entire school community.”

While Big Apple residents will undoubtedly remember the public relations blitz surrounding vaccines for COVID-19, many may have fallen behind on ensuring they have received vaccinations for other illnesses — such as the common flu.

Running from Aug. 21 until mid-September, the campaign will feature advertisements on TV, radio, social media, newspapers, subway posters and more, according to the department.

“Making sure your young people receive their immunizations not only ensures they can remain in the classroom learning and receiving the critical wraparound supports our schools provide but helps to keep our communities and loved ones safe from potentially dangerous diseases,” said Schools Chancellor David C. Banks. “Now is the time to check in with your child’s health care provider, and confirm your student has the vaccines they need, so they can start the school year on a healthy and positive note.”

For public schools, all students are required to receive: the DTaP (diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis); poliovirus; MMR (measles-mumps-rubella); varicella and hepatitis B vaccines.

Parents who are unclear which other vaccines their children should receive can check out the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene’s website. Meanwhile, Caregivers can find available COVID vaccination sites at the city’s COVID-19 vaccine finder website.

The city will provide vaccines for kids, regardless of their immigration status, for little or no cost.

The first day of school for public school students is Sept. 7.