Coronavirus

First Omicron case in NYC tied to Minnesota traveler who attended Javits Center convention

Travelers line up for a COVID-19 test during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., November 26, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

The first COVID-19 case of the Omicron variant tied to New York City was detected in a Minnesota resident who traveled to the Big Apple last month, according to the midwestern state’s Department of Health. 

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said she would address the situation at a press conference Thursday.

The infected Minnesotan is an adult man from Hennepin County, which includes Minneapolis, who had been vaccinated and developed mild symptoms on Nov. 22. 

He got tested two days later, the Minnesota Department of Health said in a press release on Dec. 2. 

His symptoms have since “resolved,” according to the agency, and he told local health officials that he traveled to the Five Boroughs to attend the Anime NYC 2021 convention, a sold-out three-day anime gathering at the Javits Center in Manhattan from Nov. 19-21. 

In a statement, Mayor Bill de Blasio urged anyone who attended the convention to get tested, practice social distancing and take extra precautions.

“We are aware of a case of the Omicron variant identified in Minnesota that is associated with travel to a conference in New York City, and we should assume there is community spread of the variant in our city,” he said. “We are working closely with the State and the CDC, as well as the Javits Center’s event organizers, and our Test and Trace Corps will be contacting conference attendees. This conference required masks and complied with our Key2NYC requirement to mandate vaccination.”

