Cases of COVID-19 are continuing to climb in New York amid the holiday season.

According to Governor Kathy Hochul’s office, 67,090 tests came back positive on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 18.5% of the 362,594. The 7-day average of positive results registered at 14.61%.

The number of hospitalized patients rose by 594 to 6,767 patients, with 17 going into the ICU. 97 New Yorkers passed away as a result of COVID-19; of those 97 deaths, 6 were in the Bronx, 2 were in Manhattan, 6 were in Brooklyn, 13 were in Queens and 1 was on Staten Island.

“As we approach the New Year it is vitally important that we don’t let our guard down in our fight against the pandemic,” Hochul said. “Let’s make it our collective New Year’s resolution to leave COVID in the past. We have the tools and we know what works – mask up, get vaccinated, get boosted, and exercise caution in large gatherings, especially this weekend.”

Of those who tested positive for COVID-19, 39,591 of them were in New York City. The 7-day average of positive results in New York City increased across all five boroughs, with the Bronx increasing to 18.54%, Brooklyn increasing to 14.67%, Manhattan increasing to 13.23%, Queens increasing to 16.22%, and Staten Island increasing to 15.84%.

As of Dec. 28, 33,368,704 total vaccine doses have been administered, with 139,264 administered over the past 24 hours. Approximately 88.9% of New Yorkers ages 18 and older have at least one vaccine dose, with 80.9% completing the vaccine series. 77.7% of all New Yorkers have at least one vaccine dose, with 69.6% completing the series.

According to the CDC, approximately 95% of New Yorkers ages 18 and older have at least one vaccine dose, with 82.8% completing the vaccine series, while 83.6% of all New Yorkers have at least one vaccine dose, with 71.6% completing the series.