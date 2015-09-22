Health calendar: Sept. 23-29

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

SEPT. 23

Lunchtime Exercise Classes: Work different muscle groups through walking and bench exercises. 1-1:45 p.m., FREE. Morningside Park, 112th Street and Manhattan Avenue. Info: 419-962-6292

Zumba: Dance-based workout. 5:45-6:45 p.m., FREE. Little Bay Park hockey rink, Queens. Info: 718-352-4793 x 302

Pop Up Yoga34: With Pop Up Yoga NYC. 6-7 p.m., FREE. Broadway between 34th and 35th streets.

Summer on the Hudson — Evening Salute to the Sun: Outdoor hatha yoga class. Bring your own mat. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. The Plaza at 66th Street, Riverside Park South. Info: 311

Pure Yoga at Bandier: In honor of Yoga Month. 7-8 p.m., FREE. 915 Broadway. RSVP: RSVP@bandier.com

Sunset Pilates: With Body in Balance. 7 p.m., FREE. Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 5 Promenade.

Shape Up NYC — Cardio Fusion: Workout combining aerobics, strength moves and stretching. 7-8 p.m., FREE. Hudson Guild Fulton Center, 119 Ninth Ave. Info: 212-924-6710

SEPT. 24

Morning Fitness at Fort Tryon Park: Walking, stretching and strengthening exercises. 7:30-8:30 a.m., FREE. Heather Garden, Cabrini Boulevard and Fort Washington Avenue. Info: 212-795-1388

Bryant Park Tai Chi: Led by CK Chu Tai Chi. 7:30-8:30 a.m., FREE. Fountain Terrace, Sixth Avenue and 41st Street. Info: 212-768-4242

Bryant Park Yoga: Mats provided. 6-7 p.m., FREE. Bryant Park lawn. RSVP here

SEPT. 25

Outdoor Exercise Classes: Work different muscle groups through walking and bench exercises. 7-7:45 a.m., FREE. Morningside Park, 112th Street and Manhattan Avenue. Info: 419-962-6292

Shape Up NYC — Cardio Toning: Work your core through strength, balance and toning exercises. Mat recommended. Noon-1 p.m., FREE. Prospect Park Audubon Center, Lincoln Road/Ocean Avenue entrance. Info: 718-287-3400

SEPT. 26

Morning Fitness at Fort Tryon Park: Walking, stretching and strengthening exercises. 8:30-9:30 a.m., FREE. Heather Garden, Cabrini Boulevard and Fort Washington Avenue. Info: 212-795-1388

Yoga: Outdoor kripalu yoga class. Bring a mat. 9:30-10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.-noon, FREE. Socrates Sculpture Park, 32-01 Vernon Blvd.

Bryant Park Moves: Modern dance class led by dancers from the Limon Dance Company. 10-11 a.m., FREE. Bryant Park Lawn. Info: 212-768-4242

Summer on the Hudson & Shape Up NYC Present Zumba: Aerobic fitness internal training. 11 a.m.-noon, FREE. West Harlem Piers Park, excursion pier at West 125th Street. Info: 311

Shape Up NYC — Kick, Box and Chill: Cardio kickboxing class combining cardiovascular and strength-building exercises. 2-3 p.m., FREE. Hudson Guild Eillott Center, 441 W. 26th St. Info: 212-924-6710

SEPT. 27

Yoga: Outdoor kripalu yoga class. Bring a mat. 10-11 a.m., FREE. Socrates Sculpture Park, 32-01 Vernon Blvd., Long Island City.

Tai Chi: Outdoor class led by instructors from the Taoist Tai Chi Society of the USA. 11 a.m.-noon, FREE. Socrates Sculpture Park, 32-01 Vernon Blvd., Long Island City.

SEPT. 28

Outdoor Exercise Classes: Work different muscle groups through walking and bench exercises. 7-7:45 a.m., FREE. Morningside Park, 112th Street and Manhattan Avenue. Info: 419-962-6292

Shape Up NYC — Ninja Balance/Supple Strength: HIIT class. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. Hudson Guild Elliott Center, 441 W. 26th St. Info: 212-924-6710

Shape Up NYC — Move & Groove Mondays: Cardio dance party. 7-8 p.m., FREE. Hudson Guild Fulton Center, 119 Ninth Ave. Info: 212-924-6710

Cycle for Survival’s Times Square Takeover: Rides led by Equinox instructors to raise money for rare cancer research. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Seventh Avenue between W. 43rd and W. 44th streets. Register here

SEPT. 29

Morning Fitness at Fort Tryon Park: Walking, stretching and strengthening exercises. 7:30-8:30 a.m., FREE. Heather Garden, Cabrini Boulevard and Fort Washington Avenue. Info: 212-795-1388

Tai Chi on the High Line: With the Taoist Tai Chi Society. 9:30-10:30 a.m., FREE. On the High Line at West 12th Street.

Grand Zentral: Pop-up shops featuring yoga-friendly products and services in honor of National Yoga Month. 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m., Grand Central Terminal’s Vanderbilt Hall, 89 E. 42nd St.