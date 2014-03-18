Free health events in NYC

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

WEDNESDAY

Sitting Chi Breath and Stretch: This restorative wellness class is designed for chair sitting. Learn basic chi (energy) movements that help to reduce stress. 5:30-6:30 p.m., FREE. EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care, 215 W. 125th St. Info and RSVP: 866-469-0999

Shape Up NYC — Chair Aerobics: This seated exercise class raises the heart rate and improves balance, with minimal impact on joints. 9:30-10:30 a.m., FREE. St. Mary’s Recreation Center, St. Ann’s Avenue and 145th Street, Bronx. Info: 718-771-2787

MARCH 20

Spring Fitness Break: Jump-start spring fitness with activities including group yoga stretches and guided meditation, and try your chance at winning wellness-themed prizes. 7-9 p.m., FREE. Westin New York Grand Central Hotel, 212 E. 42nd St. Info: 212-490-8900Nutrition Workshop: Nutritionist Orvel Douglas will teach participants ways to incorporate nutrition into their lifestyles, as well as a new exercise regimen. 7:15-8 p.m., FREE. I.S. 271, 1137 Herkimer St., Bedford-Stuyvesant. Info and RSVP: 866-653-1705

MARCH 21

Shape Up NYC — Pilates: Work to improve flexibility and strength at this introductory class. Personal mat required. Noon-1 p.m., FREE. Prospect Park Audubon Center, Lincoln Road/Ocean Avenue entrance. Info: 718-287-3400Shape Up NYC — Cardio Sculpt: This total body workout addresses muscle strength and endurance while keeping the heart rate up. 7-8 p.m., FREE. McDonald ParkHouse in McDonald Playground, Forest Avenue between Broadway and N. Burgher Avenue, Staten Island. Info: nycparks.gov

MARCH 22

15-Minute Chair Massage: Reduce stress, ease aches and pains, and improve alertness and circulation through massage by licensed therapists. 1-4 p.m., FREE. EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care, 215 W. 125th St. Info and RSVP: 866-469-0999Intro to Tai Chi and Qigong: Experience the healing benefits of tai chi, which can help reduce stress and improve flexibility and balance. Wear loose-fitting clothing. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., FREE. EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care, 215 W. 125th St. Info and RSVP: 866-469-0999

MARCH 23

Candlelit Yoga: End your weekend with a yoga session in a relaxing candlelit room. 7-8 p.m. and 8:30-9:30 p.m., $10 (suggested donation). Yoga to the People, 12 Saint Marks Pl. Info: 917-573-9642

MARCH 24

Low-Impact Zumba: Dance-fitness class that uses the Zumba formula with modified moves and pacing for beginners and older people. 6-7 p.m., FREE. EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care, 215 W. 125th St. Info and RSVP: 866-469-0999Affordable Care Act insurance enrollment: Sign up before the March 31 deadline. Hosted by Community Healthcare Network. 4-7 p.m., FREE. Queens Health Center, 97-04 Sutphin Blvd., Jamaica. Info: 718-657-7088MARCH 25

Eating for Health: Learn the benefits of healthy eating and how it helps with a chronic illness or condition. Topics include healthy eating on a budget and how to read food labels. 5:30-6:30 p.m., FREE. EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care, 215 W. 125th St. Info and RSVP: 866-469-0999Cardio Kickboxing: Calorie-burning cardiovascular workout that emphasizes core and lower-body strengthening. 7-8 p.m., FREE. St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 157 Saint Paul’s Pl., Flatbush. Info and RSVP: 866-205-7860