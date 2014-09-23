Free NYC workouts plus Tunnel to Towers 5K and more this week

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

WEDNESDAY

Capoeira34: Practice the Afro-Brazilian art form, which combines martial arts, dance and acrobatics, with Professor Tiba of Capoeira Luanda. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. Broadway between 34th and 35th streets. Info: 34thstreet.orgin

SHAPE Fitness Workout: Followed by in-store specials and discounts. 7-9 p.m., FREE. Athleta, 1517 Third Ave. Info and RSVP: eventbrite.com

Dry Eye Screening: Offered by the SUNY College of Optometry. 10 a.m.-1 p.m., FREE. 33 W. 42nd St. Info: 212-938-4052

THURSDAY

Shape Up NYC — Dance Fitness: Get that cardio through this total-body workout. 11 a.m., FREE. Prospect Park Audubon Center, Lincoln Road/Ocean Avenue entrance. Info: 718-287-3400

EmblemHealth Live Healthy — Family Strength Training: Get in shape using weights and sports drills. For ages 7 and up. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. 1958 Fulton St., Room 501, Bedford-Stuyvesant. Info and RSVP: 866-653-1705

FRIDAY

First-timers special: Today until Oct. 17, BFX Studio newcomers can sign up for any Friday evening class at the new Chelsea studio free of charge on their first visit. 555 Sixth Ave. Info and registration: Bfxstudio.com

Shape Up NYC — Cardio Toning: Work your core through strength, balance and toning exercises while keeping your heart rate up. Mat recommended. Noon, FREE. Prospect Park Audubon Center, Lincoln Road/Ocean Avenue entrance. Info: 718-287-3400

SATURDAY

Saturday Yoga on the Waterfront: All experience levels welcome to attend the session of Kripalu Yoga. Bring a mat. 9:30-10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.-noon, FREE. Socrates Sculpture Park, 31-30 Vernon Blvd., Long Island City. Info: 718-956-1819

Body & Pole Classes: New students can sample conditioning classes. 10 a.m.-noon, FREE. 115 W. 27th St. Info and RSVP: Bodyandpole.com

SUNDAY

Yoga Class: Makara Studio leads a 75-minute class, weather permitting. Noon, donations suggested. Cooper Park, Maspeth and Debevoise avenues (meet in front of the farmer’s market). Info: Yogawithvictor.com

Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk: This annual run remembers late FDNY firefighter Stephen Siller, who died during 9/11. 9:30 a.m., $60 adults, free for children 14 and under. Starting at 1 Beard St., Red Hook. Info and RSVP: T2trun.org

Yoga on the Water Lunch Cruise: Aboard the Spirit of New York, in honor of National Yoga Month. Noon-2 p.m., $49.90 (includes lunch). Departs from Chelsea Piers, Pier 61, Hudson River and W. 20th Street. Info and RSVP: Spiritcruises.com

MONDAY

Marathon Training: For those who are training for an upcoming race, including the New York City Marathon, or who want to improve their running. Led by instructors from Paragon Sports and The North Face. 6:30 p.m., FREE. 867 Broadway. Info: Paragonsports .com/trainwithus

Bryant Park Juggling: Test your coordination and dexterity. Equipment provided. Noon-1 p.m., FREE. 42nd Street Plaza. Info: Bryantpark.org

TUESDAY

Tai Chi in the Park: Class taught by Steven Asherman. 8:30-9:30 a.m., FREE. Garibaldi Plaza at Washington Square Park, near Washington Square Place and Washington Square East. Info: nycgovparks.org

Strokes — Warning Signs, Prevention and Treatment: Lecture led by Dr. Matthew E. Fink. Noon, from $24. 92nd Street Y, 1395 Lexington Ave. Info and RSVP: 212-415-5500

EmblemHealth Live Healthy — Cardio Kickboxing: Work your core and lower-body strength during this cardio workout. 7-8 p.m., FREE. St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 157 Saint Paul’s Place, Flatbush. Info and RSVP: 866-205-7860