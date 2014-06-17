FREE yoga in Times Square and more NYC workouts this week

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Free yoga, pilates and more around the city this week!

JUNE 18

Sitting Chi Breath and Stretch: Learn basic chi (energy) movements that help reduce stress and promote relaxation, including stretches, breathing techniques and energy meditation. 5:30-6:30 p.m., FREE. EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care, 215 W. 125th St. Info and RSVP: 866-469-0999

Sunset Pilates with Body In Balance: Lou Cornacchia leads an intermediate Pilates mat class. Learn proper technique, core muscle strength, spinal alignment and shoulder stabilization. Open to ages 16 and older. 7 p.m., FREE. Brooklyn Bridge Park’s Pier 5, Joralemon Street at the East River. Info: brooklynbridgepark.org

JUNE 19

Yoga in Bryant Park: YogaWorks instructors lead the outdoor workout on the lawn. Athleta yoga mats available. 6-7 p.m., FREE. Byant Park, 40 W. 40th St. Info and RSVP: yoga.bryantpark.org

Summer in the Square — CrossFit: Reebok hosts this 50-minute, heart-pumping class. 8 a.m., FREE. Union Square, South Plaza. Info: unionsquarenyc.org

JUNE 20

EmblemHealth Live Healthy — Cross Training: Calorie-burning workout incorporating different techniques to engage various muscle groups including resistance training, yoga and cardiovascular exercises. 7-8 p.m., FREE. St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 157 Saint Paul’s Place, Flatbush. Info and RSVP: 866-205-7860

JUNE 21

Power Yoga: The Times Square Alliance and Athleta mark the longest day of the year with this outdoor yoga class, led by Bethany Lyons. Pre-registered participants receive a free yoga mat. 9:30-10:30 a.m., FREE. Broadway and Seventh Avenue between 42nd and 44th streets. Info and RSVP: athleta.gap.com

Intro to Tai Chi and Quigong: Experience the healing benefits of tai chi. Wear comfortable, loose-fitting clothes. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., FREE. EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care, 215 W. 125th St. Info and RSVP: 866-469-0999

JUNE 22

Yoga: Makara Studio leads a 75-minute class, weather permitting. Noon, donations suggested. Cooper Park, Maspeth and Debevoise avenues (meet in front of the farmer’s market). Info: yogawithvictor.com

Tai Chi: Join Silvana Pizzuti to learn this slow-moving martial art practice. 8-9 a.m., FREE. Soldiers and Sailors Monument in Riverside Park, W. 89th Street and Riverside Drive. Info: 311

JUNE 23

EmblemHealth Live Healthy — Zumba: Latin-inspired, total-body workout combining aerobics and popular dance moves. 7-8 p.m., FREE. St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 157 Saint Paul’s Place, Flatbush. Info and RSVP: 866-205-7860

Senior Fitness Class: Cardio movements set to show tunes. 10 a.m., FREE. Brooklyn Bridge Park’s Pier 6, Atlantic Avenue and Furman Street. Info: brooklynbridgepark.org

JUNE 24

EmblemHealth Live Healthy — Cardio Bootcamp: Calorie-burning cardiovascular workout that emphasizes core and lower-body strengthening through a combination of aerobic movement and core and lower body exercises. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. IS 271 Herkimer St., Bedford-Stuyvesant. Info and RSVP: 866-653-1705

Ironstrength Workout: Fitness class hosted by Lolë Ateliers, led by Dr. Jordan Metzl. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. Hudson River Park Pier 25, West Side Highway near N. Moore Street. Info and RSVP: facebook.com/lolenewyork/events