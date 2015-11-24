Health calendar: Thanksgiving edition

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Here’s a look at fitness classes happening this Thanksgiving, so you can work off some of that pumpkin pie in advance.

Carved on Thanksgiving with DavidBartonGym: Members and non-members alike can participate in this 60-minute full-body weight training workout. 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., FREE. Multiple locations. Info and registration for non-members: 877-579-1300 or davidbartongym.com/specialoffer

Turkey Trot with Mile High Run Club: The running studio’s HIGH 45 class is an optional race, with the man and woman who run the farthest winning a special prize. Class typically covers 3-5 miles depending on the pace. 9 a.m., $32/$25 first class; 28 E. Fourth St. Info and registration: Milehighrunclub.com

Extended Burn with BFX Studio: This 75-minute high-intensity class is designed to get your metabolism going, with plyometric intervals, kettlebells, dumbbells and gliders. 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., $32. 555 Sixth Ave. Info and registration: Bfxstudio.com

Turkey Trot & Tuck with Pure Barre: A 2-mile run is followed by a 45-minute Pure Barre class. Post-class snacks provided. 9 a.m., $15. 204 Wythe Ave., Williamsburg. Info and registration: Purebarre.com

Turkey Burn Ride with Peloton: A 60-minute ride. 10:30 a.m., $30/FREE for first ride. 140 W. 23rd St. Info and registration: 646-277-4497 or pelotoncycle.com

Turkey Burns with SoulCycle: Find a 90-minute ride at a studio near you. Various times, $34/$20 first-time ride). Multiple locations. Info and registration: Soul-cycle.com

AKT InMotion: Both NYC locations will hold morning Turkey Day classes offering a full-body, high-intensity workout, including the 60-minute Happy Hour and Sweet Dream classes and the 45-minute AKTone. Various times, $37. 244 E. 84th St., fourth fl., 1182 Broadway, second fl. Info and registration: Aktinmotion.com

The Bar Method: Its signature, 60-minute mixed level class is being held Thanksgiving Day at its SoHo and Brooklyn locations. Various times, $37. 155 Spring St., 267 Pacific St., Cobble Hill. Info and registration: Barmethod.com

The Fhitting Room: Find several sessions of its high-intensity Signature FHIX class at its Flatiron and 67th Street Penthouse locations . Various times, $35. 31 W. 19th St., 201 E. 67th St. Info and registration: Fhittingroom.com

Xtend Barre: Two sessions of its signature barre class are offered. 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., $34. 147 Remsen St., second fl., Brooklyn Heights. Info and registration: Xtendbarre.com