Health calendar: April 30-May 6

Get fit with these free fitness events this week. Photo Credit: Joseph Leonard

WEDNESDAY

Caregiving Summit: Day of presentations and panel discussions led by family caregiving experts to promote awareness and understanding of the role family caregivers play within the health care system. 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., FREE; New York Academy of Medicine, 1216 Fifth Ave. Info and RSVP: nyam.org

Sitting Chi Breath and Stretch: Learn basic chi (energy) movements that help reduce stress and promote relaxation, including stretches, breathing techniques and energy meditation. 5:30-6:30 p.m., FREE. EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care, 215 W. 125th St. Info and RSVP: 866-469-0999

THURSDAY

Shape Up NYC — Cardio, Toning and Stretching: This medium intensity class will boost your energy levels, improve your health, and get your heart pumping. Suitable for all ages and levels of fitness. 10 a.m., FREE; Prospect Park Audubon Center, Lincoln Road/Ocean Avenue entrance. Info and RSVP: 718-287-3400

Bryant Park Tai Chi: Led by the Tai Chi Chuan Center. Open to all ages and experience levels. 7:30-8:30 a.m., FREE. Fountain Terrace in Bryant Park, Sixth Avenue and 41st Street. Info: 212-768-4242

FRIDAY

Shape Up NYC — Pilates: An introductory class to Pilates using the conditioning exercises to improve flexibility and strength. Personal mat required. Noon-1 p.m., FREE. Prospect Park Audubon Center, Lincoln Road/Ocean Avenue entrance. Info: 718-287-3400

EmblemHealth Live Healthy — Community Yoga: Learn sequences of yoga movements and poses. All levels welcome, for ages 15 and older. 7-8 p.m., FREE. Holy Trinity Church, 20 Cumming St. Info and RSVP: 877-444-3674

SATURDAY

EmblemHealth Live Healthy — Yoga: Mimi-for-Me Yoga instructors lead a basic yoga class for all levels. 9-10 a.m., FREE. Renaissance Charter School, 35-59 81st St. in Jackson Heights. Info and RSVP: 866-205-7864

Fitness Boot Camp: Total-body workout that helps tone muscles, improve strength and endurance and keep the heart rate up. 1-2 p.m., FREE. Alley Athletic in Alley Pond Park, Queens. Info: 718-352-4793 x 301

SUNDAY

Candlelit Yoga: End your weekend with a yoga session in a relaxing candlelit room. 7-8 p.m. and 8:30-9:30 p.m., $10 (suggested donation). Yoga to the People, 12 Saint Marks Pl. Info: 917-573-9642

Tai Chi: Join Silvana Pizzuti to learn this slow-moving martial art practice. 8-9 a.m., FREE. Soldiers and Sailors Monument in Riverside Park, W. 89th Street and Riverside Drive. Info: 311

MONDAY

EmblemHealth Live Healthy — Cardio Kickboxing with Roman: Kick, punch, block and move and this total-body workout. 5:30-6:30 p.m., FREE. Houston Street Center, 273 Bowery. Info and RSVP: 866-653-1904

Shape Up NYC — Chair Aerobics: Seated exercise that raises the heart rate and improves balance with minimal impact on joints. 9:30-10:30 a.m., FREE. St. Mary’s Recreation Center in St. Mary’s Park, St. Ann’s Avenue and 145th Street. Info: 718-771-2787

TUESDAY

Vision Screenings: For all ages. 3-5 p.m., FREE; SUNY College of Optometry, 33 W. 42nd St. Info and RSVP: 877-570-5222

EmblemHealth Live Healthy — Cardio Boot Camp: Calorie-burning cardiovascular workout that emphasizes core and lower-body strengthening through continuous aerobic movement combined with core and lower body exercises. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. IS 271, 1137 Herkimer St. in Bedford-Stuyvesant. Info and RSVP: 866-653-1705

Stress Workshop: Learn how stress may be affecting your life and health problems. 1:15-2:15, FREE. McBurney YMCA, 125 W. 14th St. Info and RSVP: 212-344-0740