NYC’s free workouts: Yoga, Zumba and more

Find free yoga classes and more in New York City this week.

WEDNESDAY

Lolë Run Club: Run around the neighborhood with Lolë ambassadors, staff and friends. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. Meet at Lolë, 112 Mercer St. Info and RSVP: Facebook.com/LoleNewYork

EmblemHealth Live Healthy — Fit Camp: Workout class to help improve your speed, core strength, balance and coordination. 7-8 p.m., FREE. Houston Street Center, 273 Bowery. Info and RSVP: 866-653-1904

THURSDAY

Yoga in Bryant Park: YogaWorks instructors lead the outdoor workout on the lawn. Athleta yoga mats available. 6-7 p.m., FREE. Bryant Park, 40 W. 40th St. Info and RSVP: Yoga.bryantpark.org

Summer in the Square — CrossFit: With Reebok. 8 a.m., FREE. Union Square, South Plaza. Info: unionsquarenyc.org

FRIDAY

Hip Hop Dance Aerobics: This Dodge YMCA class gets your heart pumping with hip hop music and step-by-step dance moves. 7 p.m., FREE. Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 2 Promenade. Info: brooklynbridgepark.org

EmblemHealth Live Healthy — Cross Training: Calorie-burning workout incorporating different techniques to engage various muscle groups including resistance training, yoga and cardiovascular exercises. 7-8 p.m., FREE. St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 157 Saint Paul’s Place, Flatbush. Info and RSVP: 866-205-7860

SATURDAY

EmblemHealth Live Healthy — Yoga: Mimi-for-Me Yoga instructors lead a basic yoga class for all levels. 9-10 a.m., FREE. 78th Street Plaza, 78th Street between Northern Boulevard and 34th Avenue, Jackson Heights. Info and RSVP: 866-205-7864

Intro to Tai Chi and Quigong: Experience the healing benefits of tai chi. Wear comfortable, loose-fitting clothes. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., FREE. EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care, 215 W. 125th St. Info and RSVP: 866-469-0999

SUNDAY

Yoga Class: Makara Studio leads a 75-minute class, weather permitting. Noon, donations suggested. Cooper Park, Maspeth and Debevoise avenues (meet in front of the farmer’s market). Info: yogawithvictor.com

Zumba: Dodge YMCA fuses Latin and world music with aerobic interval training to sculpt the body and invigorate the soul. 4 p.m., FREE. Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 2 Promenade. Info: brooklynbridgepark.org

MONDAY

Early Morning Yoga: Join Dodge YMCA for a yoga class that integrates postures, breathing exercises, relaxation and meditation to stretch, strengthen and condition. Limited mats available. 7:30 a.m., FREE. Brooklyn Bridge Park’s Pier 6 lawn, Atlantic Avenue and Furman Street. Info: brooklynbridgepark.org

Senior Fitness: Cardio movements set to show tunes. 10 a.m., FREE. Brooklyn Bridge Park’s Pier 6, Atlantic Avenue and Furman Street. Info: brooklynbridgepark.org.