New Yorkers can enjoy a new Valentine’s Day package at the Benjamin Hotel

Romance in the City is the ultimate package for couples looking to book their stay at The Benjamin Hotel this Valentine’s Day season. This limited-edition special offer includes romantic dates in the city and a luxury bedroom suite.

Enjoy a private ice-skating experience for two at the Wollman Rink – complete with a custom playlist. The famous Wollman Rink is located in Central Park, and with its open-air rink, the trees and highrise buildings make for a perfect view. Also, experience a private 60 minute Horse & Carriage ride through Central Park, one of New York’s most celebrated attractions, while savoring a bottle of Champagne.

The Benjamin Hotel provides the best in quality and luxurious rooms. Once designed as a residential-style hotel with a New-Romanesque edifice, this New York City Landmark was fully redesigned to “bolster the residential appeal and create an ambiance of relaxed sophistication.”

The package includes the Hotel’s one-bedroom suites. These suites were made to mirror a New York Pied-à-Terre, French for “a foot in the ground.” In the language of New York real estate, it describes an apartment reserved for occasional use. Designed as an apartment hotel, this suite comes with a separate living room, kitchenette, and a bathtub in the bathroom. Located in Midtown East, the view outside the windows resemble iconic New York pictures.

“It’s an area of great convenience,” according to The Benjamin website. “Streets bustle with people, Art Deco skyscrapers tower overhead and high-end storefronts are on every corner.”

Whether you have been together for years and want to spice things up this Valentine’s Day, or if you are looking for the perfect surprise proposal, this package is perfect for every couple. The Romance in the City Package starts at $2,200. Reservations can be made from now through Feb. 28 on The Benjamin Hotel’s website.