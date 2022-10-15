Nordstrom’s NYC flagship and beyond is gearing up for the holiday season with events, deals and more

With the holiday season soon arriving, this year Nordstrom is providing the backdrop for new nostalgia and holiday memories.

From gifting, holiday dressing and décor to in store and online festive events, Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack are the one-stop holiday shop destination to make customers merry and shopping easy and even fun!

Online customers can join in on the holiday festivities through the Nordstrom Holiday gift hub. Gifting categories ease the stress of finding the right gift for everyone on your list. Nordstrom is also providing GetFree Gift Help – expertly trained stylists and salespeople across the US and Canada who have curated Looks with gift and outfit inspiration, and the opportunity to chat with a stylist on Nordstrom.com, schedule a virtual appointment or visit in store to outsource your gifting and shopping.

Nordstrom can also help in-store and online customers deliver their gifts with a special touch by providing gift wrap, complimentary gift boxes or festive gift wrap for $5 for Nordstrom purchases and free personalization on Santa Sacks. For shipped orders, customers can add a free gift message, purchase a $5 DIY gift-box kit, have their item gift boxed or placed in a reusable fabric gift bag for $5 or bring their item to Nordstrom to be gift wrapped for a fee. All holiday gift wrap and gift boxes are 100% recyclable.

Customers can take advantage of the numerous holiday shopping features and events throughout the season:

Beginning on Nov. 4, in-store customers can visit gifting stations featuring a special edit of merchandise across categories including men’s, women’s, home, beauty and more providing grab-and-go gifts.

Now through Jan. 9, at select Nordstrom locations, Pop-In@Nordstrom helps customers find unexpected gifts at all price points featuring goods from global makers, artisan offerings and aesthetically perfect presents curated by YOWIE’s Shannon Maldonado, Bonberi’s Nicole Berrie, Merci Milo’s Caroline Rodrigues and more.

Nordstrom Rack is providing customers with deals, more savings, and more gifts from top brands all season long.

Customers can make it festive at home with Nordstrom’s Home Holiday Shop, a wide assortment of holiday themed décor from ornaments and tree accessories to kitchen entertaining collections and textiles.

Balsam Hill Tree Lots, happening now through the end of December, showcases the realism and craftsmanship of artificial Christmas trees.

On Oct. 27, Eat, Drink and Be Merry features Celebrity Interior Designer Mikel Welch along with Nordstrom’s Managing Fashion Editor Kate Bellman discuss their favorite pieces to complete a holiday tablescape and learn about holiday recipes coming straight from our Nordstrom chefs.

On Nov. 15, Deck The Halls with Dan Pelosi, influencer Dan Pelosi will showcase tree trimming, make festive snacks and share gifting picks to celebrate the season.

Style Stories with Kate: Holiday Edition will take place Nov. 18 and Dec. 16, Nordstrom Managing Fashion Editor, Kate Bellman will share her style advice for the holidays.

Merry Sips & Bites- Weekdays, Nov. 25 through Dec. 23, customers can enjoy seasonal treats and specials at Nordstrom restaurants.

The Holiday Breakfast, Dec. 3 through Dec. 17, presents holiday-inspired breakfast, kids activities and music, Santa may even make surprise appearances!

Customers can email Santa and track their letters, or drop off a handwritten letter in stores to receive a personalized response starting Nov. 25.

Nordstrom is providing pre-recorded video of personalized greetings from Santa, tickets are $20 with videos delivered Dec. 21.

Nordstrom’s seven-level NYC Flagship will unveil its holiday decorations on Nov. 11. They also will welcome the arrival of Santa Claus back to New York City on November 25, and will feature shows, photo opportunities and activities at the Santa House located on Lower Level Two.

Nordstrom NYC is also partnered with the historic Wollman Ice Skating Rink in Central Park from Nov. 1- Dec.1 with holiday activations, free skate days for Title 1 school students, surprise gifts, as well as a tented Chill Lounge for ticket purchasers and more! For more details, call (212) 295-2000.

Nordstrom NYC is also giving back by selling personalized Santa Sacks and donating $1 from every sale to Good+Foundation, with a minimum donation of $10,000 and supporting Operation Warm and Big Brothers Big Sisters of America and Canada.