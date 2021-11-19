Bloomingdale’s unveils holiday window displays at flagship 59th Street store

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

It’s beginning to look like the holiday season in New York City.

On Nov. 18, Bloomingdale’s unveiled their holiday windows at the 59th Street flagship store with a one-of-a-kind event. This year’s displays were inspired by the store’s “Give Happy” holiday campaign, with six displays full of bright colors to illuminate Lexington Avenue this holiday season.

The night kicked off with a celebration of the DIFFA “Holiday By Design” Holiday Table Auction, which featured some of Bloomingdale’s favorite home brands that teamed up with some of the best interior designers in the business to create over-the-top tablescapes. Additional festivities of the night included performances throughout the store from the Broadway Sinfonietta and Broadway Inspirational Voices Choir.

The highlight of the night was a performance by Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha, who performed her songs “In the Name of Love”, and “Meant To Be”, along with the holiday classic, “The Christmas Song”. The evening finished off with the unveiling of the holiday window displays.

This event was the first of a series of season-long experiences at Bloomingdale’s 59th Street, including a reimagined Santaland presented by Klarna, food and beverage pop-ups, and more. Click here for more information on the in-store experiences.