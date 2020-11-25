Flatiron/23rd Street BID unveils art installation and previews annual '23 Days of Flatiron Cheer' program | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A Manhattan business improvement district gave a sneak peek into their annual holiday cheer program while unveiling a new art installation.

The Flatiron/23rd Street Partnership BID recently previewed its ninth annual “23 Days of Flatiron Cheer” season, as well as unveiled a new art installation at Flatiron Public Plazas. The installation, entitled “Point of Action,” was designed by Studio Cooke John.

Each year, the Flatiron/23rd Street Partnership BID launches their “23 Days of Flatiron Cheer” to help spread the holiday spirit while supporting the neighborhood’s businesses.

“In this challenging year, 23 Days of Flatiron Cheer gives New Yorkers opportunities to experience the best of Flatiron and NoMad, while supporting neighborhood businesses that have been struggling to stay afloat during the pandemic,” said James Mettham, Executive Director of the Flatiron/23rd Street Partnership. “In addition to participating in our online programming, we encourage New Yorkers to come see the dynamic Point of Action Installation, enjoy our Open Streets, and explore our 400-plus restaurants, stores, and cultural venues that are offering safe, socially-distanced experiences this holiday season.”

The “23 Days of Flatiron Cheer” will begin on Dec. 1 and continue through Dec. 23. During this time, the program will offer digital giveaways, gift guides, deals, and more, to support local Flatiron and NoMad retailers and restaurants.

With support from Presenting Sponsor Meringoff Properties and Supporting Sponsor 212 Fifth Avenue, this year’s “23 Days of Flatiron Cheer” will include holiday district deals, Flatiron gift guides, digital giveaways and ways to donate to help those in need this holiday season. There will also be links to holiday meal kits as well as a Virtual Flatiron Holiday Tour, which will take place over Zoom on Dec. 17.

A full roster of “23 Days of Flatiron Cheer” programming and offerings can be found at flatirondistrict.nyc/holiday2020.

Meanwhile, Point of Action will remain on display through Jan. 1, 2021 at the Flatiron Public Plazas on Broadway, Fifth Avenue, and 23rd Street. The installation encourages New Yorkers to contemplate the experience of seeing one another at a distance and moving forward together during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The larger footprint of Point of Action allows for more socially distanced engagement. However, the installation’s concentric circles ripple out from each spot, eventually connecting with other circles, and thus other viewers, across the Plazas.

“We are at a threshold during this pandemic. Now that our eyes have been opened to realities that have been with us all along, how do we move forward? My hope is that Point of Action makes people think about how we connect to the people we see every day so that we can move forward together,” said Nina Cooke John, Founder and Principal of Studio Cooke John.

The installation is permitted through NYC DOT Art and is open to the public daily, weather permitting. The Partnership is encouraging visitors to use #PointofAction on Twitter and Instagram to share images of the installation.